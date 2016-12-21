Racked is no longer publishing. Thank you to everyone who read our work over the years. The archives will remain available here; for new stories, head over to Vox.com, where our staff is covering consumer culture for The Goods by Vox. You can also see what we’re up to by signing up here.

Do you recall the moment you realized the fitness apparel bubble was due to burst? For me, it was in March, when Beyoncé debuted her line Ivy Park with British fast fashion retailer Topshop.

I had been covering the fitness apparel market for more than two years, interviewing analyst after analyst who all told me that the “athleisure market” was the biggest thing in retail. It was bruising the jeans business, driving die-hard fans to buy used leggings at marked-up rates, and was even killing sports retailers. “Long live yoga pants!” I declared, and for months, I joked that “everyone and their mother” was starting an athleisure line.

After Beyoncé dropped her Topshop line, though, the joke seemed to be coming true (literally, even Blue Ivy Carter’s mother was doing fitness apparel). The feeling that this whole thing would eventually cave began to gnaw at me.

This nibble has officially turned bite-sized. This week, Yogasmoga, a New York-based fitness apparel brand, filed for Chapter 11 in a bankruptcy court in Manhattan. According to WWD, Yogasmoga has some 50 to 99 creditors, and the Wall Street Journal reports that its value of assets is between $1 million and $10 million, with its debt around the same range.

Yogasmoga was started in 2013 as an e-commerce business by siblings Tapasya and Rishi Bali, former Wall Street folks who grew up near yoga ashrams in northern India. As a case study for why businesses flounder, Yogasmoga includes tell-tale signs, like the fact that it blew lots of startup cash on costly projects like artisanal fabrics and fancy photography, and that it expanded too quickly. What started out as a digital venture quickly launched into a brick-and-mortar machine: Yogasmoga opened two stores in 2015, and ten more this year.

In a phone call with Rishi Bali this morning, the co-founder admitted the liquidation came as a result of “overgrowing,” specifically failing to raise a new round of capital because there was a big disagreement with its main investor.

“As a founder of the company, I am gutted by the news because it’s really hard to build companies,” he says. “Due to a combination of factors, we couldn’t close the financing. It was a little bit of overgrowing, and so we are filing so that we can shrink our footprint.”

That makes sense. But Yogasmoga’s other big challenge is likely how the brand positioned itself in the first place: in the pursuit of taking Lululemon down. Last year, the brand sent me a pitch with the subject line “Lululemon has some new competition!” In the email, a publicist told me that “industry insiders are pointing to the brand as a threat to Lululemon.” Even though Rishi Bali told Bloomberg last year that “there’s no killing Lululemon,” he also told the New York Times he expected Yogasmoga “to be better than Lululemon, just more authentic.” The company even spent two years developing a special black dye that would ensure leggings wouldn’t be see-through — clearly a shot at Lululemon’s 2013 sheer leggings crisis.

But as Chris Burch had to learn through his failed enterprise, C. Wonder, companies rarely find success when they simply try duplicating something prosperous. It’s time fitness brands stop coming to market with the promise of “being like Lululemon, but better!” (particularly when “better” doesn’t mean more affordable). Shoppers are smarter than that: Lululemon cannot just be recreated, and if brands think it can, they need to step away from the venture capitalist huddle and talk to some real shoppers, the kind who will tell them brand loyalty is about more than just catchphrases like “authenticity.”

Yes, there are certainly customers in it for the buzz of it all; the “younger shoppers [who] increasingly aspire to the idea of a hip, healthful lifestyle — cold-pressed juice and yoga class, documented and broadcast on Instagram — over a new Coach handbag or MaxMara dress,” as the New York Times described them. But there are also people who take working out — and what they wear when working out — seriously. And those people are after good, unique product.

Athleisure is a $97 billion market, and at this point, it’s an oversaturated one. Even if I tried to list all the brands in the space, I’d probably miss a few ... but here’s a feeble attempt: Athleta, Beyond Yoga, Net-a-Porter, Under Armour, Lily Lotus, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Old Navy, H&M, Target, Fabletics, Bandier, Vie Active, Ramy Brook, GapFit, Nancy Rose, Outdoor Voices, Sweaty Betty, ADAY, Prana, Victoria’s Secret, Mika, Soybu... I’ll stop because I’m bored, but the list really does go on. Then there are the fitness lines from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Carrie Underwood, and Jessica Simpson, because ICYMI, yoga pants are the new perfume, as Fortune so aptly put it.

Frankly, there isn’t any more room for another athleisure company interested in trying to dethrone the lucrative Luon maker from the Great White North. In the words of a very sacred book from Judaism, “Dayenu!” Shoppers will spend on things they love and things they need, and what they don’t need is another Lululemon knockoff.

This certainly isn’t the end for Yogasmoga; in fact, I suspect it will come out ahead after it restructures. Over the phone this morning, Bali mentioned that shoppers “still connect really strongly with the brand, and people love our product.” He said its bankruptcy filing will “get the brand comfortable and move it forward.” Some stores will shutter, but others will be kept open, and he says he is “still fully committed to the brand.” (A Racked editor who walked by its planned New York City store in Noho the other day confirms that signage has been removed from the space.)

But Yogasmoga may be one of the few lucky ones. It has a core customer base and products that many shoppers seem to like, and it is actually rooted in yoga philosophies. How many other of these athleisure brands can say the same? This is probably just the beginning. It might take a few more years, but it’s fair to expect even more athleisure brands to go under, or at least restructure. All trends — normcore, chokers, juice — hit a peak at some point. Once that happens, the end is usually near.

Correction: December 22nd, 2016

A previous version of this story misstated that Yogasmoga opened a store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood; it planned and publicized one in Noho, but the store never opened.