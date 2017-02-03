Neiman Marcus Has Dropped Ivanka Trump Jewelry

Racked is no longer publishing. Thank you to everyone who read our work over the years. The archives will remain available here; for new stories, head over to Vox.com, where our staff is covering consumer culture for The Goods by Vox. You can also see what we’re up to by signing up here.

Following the news that Nordstrom is dropping the Ivanka Trump line amid poor sales due to an aggressive boycott, it appears as though Neiman Marcus is also feeling the boycott’s effects.

Jewelry from the Ivanka Trump line has disappeared from the luxury department store’s website. A sales associate at the Garden State Plaza location in northern New Jersey confirms the jewelry has been pulled from its store, though it is as yet unconfirmed that the jewelry is missing from all stores. The Neiman Marcus employee did not say when the Ivanka Trump jewelry was pulled.

Shannon Coulter, one of the women behind the #GrabYourWallet boycott, tipped Racked off to Nordstrom dropping the Ivanka Trump line yesterday, and noticed the jewelry was missing from Neiman’s site earlier this morning.

According to Coulter, there were 21 products for sale earlier this week, including a $12,000 diamond bracelet; now, there are none. Additionally, when you search for Ivanka Trump on the site, no results are served. The Ivanka Trump line is also missing from the list of designers on Neiman Marcus’s master list.

Neiman Marcus responded with the following statement, indicating sales are to blame for the brand’s absence:

Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.

