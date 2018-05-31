Why Do Couples Shop Together?

Racked is no longer publishing. Thank you to everyone who read our work over the years. The archives will remain available here; for new stories, head over to Vox.com, where our staff is covering consumer culture for The Goods by Vox. You can also see what we’re up to by signing up here.

This might sound familiar: You spot a pair of shoppers at the mall — perhaps at Anthropologie, Zara, or Nordstrom. One is shuffling through the aisles when finally a piece catches their eye, and they make their way to the dressing room. Their partner waits, plopped on the communal sofas (assuming there’s space among the lingerers). When the shopper steps out, they glance at their partner with a mix of anxiety and anticipation — searching for a spark or at least approval. The partner barely looks up from their phone. They’re met with apathy (or even aggravation). It’s not the first time. Why do people insist on having shopping partners? you ask yourself in frustration.

“Normally I’d rather have someone shop with me because I like input, to get ideas, and know whether something matches,” says Jocelyn Gutierrez. “It also gives me time to have conversation with them. I get to learn a bit more about them and what they like and don’t like, versus going by myself and having to decide everything on my own. It feels awkward for me to walk around the mall by myself.”

The answer to why people shop in groups — even to often detrimental effects between romantic couples — lies in a mix of very human psychological factors, including risk adversity, ego cultivation, and innate need for companionship.

A human safety net

“Overall, it’s all about perceived risk and reducing that,” says Michael Solomon, whose PhD in social psychology segued into a marketing career. He’s a professor at St. Joseph’s University and an expert on consumer behavior, advising companies like Calvin Klein, H&M, and Levi’s. “There’s a strong motivation always to reduce risk when possible, and having someone else with you as a reality check is helpful there. They may or may not be motivated, but if it’s something that’s totally ridiculous, you can at least get that reality check.”

There’s risk behind every purchase someone makes, whether it’s financial, social, or safety. If you buy a $90 blouse with puff sleeves, will you regret the almost $100 price tag you could have spent on groceries? Will it still be in style a year from now, or will you be reminiscent of Mary Poppins? Might those puff sleeves get stuck in closing subway doors at rush hour?

Gotta have some of your attention

Shopping with an observer (often our “other half”) who knows who we are — our lifestyle, usual attire, self-expression — helps give us confidence we’re projecting a polished version of ourselves: the sleek onscreen iteration of Hermione Granger rather than the frumpy, bushy-haired book version. Having an observer to latch onto helps root your identity when it’s at stake. This is particularly true with romantic partners whose identities become closely intertwined; we’re driven to confirm an impression in this vulnerable space.

Trying on clothes is “an opportunity for somebody to be the focus of their partner’s attention regarding their appearance,” says Kit Yarrow, a professor of psychology and marketing at Golden Gate University. She uses her psychology background as a consumer research consultant for companies including Westfield Labs. “People want their romantic partner to give them validation of who’s going to love it; to watch them and be their center of attention and be the center of the trip.”

Dressing room layouts are cognizant of this, providing the space for shoppers to behave like peacocks preening. The shopper comes out of the room to display a new look to an audience who ideally provides feedback. In a recent visit to Aritzia, I noticed there are no private mirrors in the dressing rooms. Instead, shoppers are forced to walk out to large, communal mirrors that enclose a pile of cushions where others sit awaiting your entrance.

“People get a genuine ego boost by getting that attention,” says Yarrow. “People really do appreciate getting feedback on their persona, which today is increasingly somebody’s identification.” She says that 10 years ago, having a persona was considered “superficial and shallow.” However, today, one’s persona is one’s identity because we’re in such a visual society. Cultivating that persona builds one’s ego — and not necessarily in a healthy way.

With the advent of the internet, we have shorter attention spans. This means we’re increasingly communicating visually because it’s the quickest way to do so, says Yarrow. When you choose to wear denim overalls, a choker, and Adidas sneakers, the outfit becomes who you actually are to the world — to your partner, friends, family, and colleagues. It’s not only an extension of self-expression; it says that persona of ’90s casual chicness is you. You’re making the statement that you’re edgy yet chill and aware of fashion trends, and to know you is to appreciate what you represent.

Traditionally, the role of shopping was delegated to the woman in a relationship because there was stigma around men shopping, says Yarrow, but that has balanced out for Gen Xers and millennials, who grew up going to malls after school. “Older generations of guys went to their moms or spouses and rarely did their own shopping,” says Yarrow. “They don’t have the same deep familiarity.”

A way to bond

Malls are comforting for much of Generation X and millennials, and they encourage the social aspect of shopping, says Yarrow. They facilitate companionship, and stores are often set up for partner shopping. A key feature of Anthropologie is large couches, leather armchairs, and long cement ledges for ample seating. Nordstrom has multiple lounge areas with lamps and side tables. Madewell stores often have a self-contained couch near the sale section.

“It can be a relationship-forming exercise — learning their tastes and so on”

“Shopping with partners can be a form of bonding,” says Solomon. “It can be a relationship-forming exercise, learning their tastes and so on — and you get into issues of gift-giving. So in the early stages of a relationship, it may be a good idea to go shopping with each other.”

This was true for Gutierrez, who says she and her husband would visit stores together when they first started dating. “He learned to figure out what I liked, and I was starting to figure out what he liked when he chose clothes for himself.” They’ve since memorized each other’s clothing preferences from certain brand outlets.

It’s especially important as people work such long hours today, says Yarrow, so any time spent with a partner is seen as valuable. Difficulties arise, though, when each partner has different ideas about the shopping experience — for instance, when one partner assumes the other will do all the shopping and provide feedback.

“If a romantic [male] partner asks me to shop, I think it’s especially like, I’m supposed to fit into a heteronormative social dynamic,” says Jennifer Boudinot, a writer in Brooklyn who compares shopping to waiting at the DMV. “It took me so long to gain these skills myself and gain them for my body shape, and then there’s a buy-in of I’m supposed to be in charge of your look too?”

Her friends know not to ask her to shop with them. As for those friends who hate shopping as much as she does, they make a point of having something fun to look forward to afterward. They’re comrades on a mission. The mindset, she says, is, “We have to get clothes, otherwise we’re going to be naked. We’re in it together, and later, we’ll do something fun, like go out to eat.”

How tech changes the way we shop in pairs

This process of providing feedback, however, is changing. Consumers are doing more research — whether that’s online price comparisons, scrolling through Instagram for inspiration, or tweeting a shoutout for feedback — before committing to an item. “Young people are finding stuff online and asking for feedback, and getting that feedback, and then buying the stuff,” says Solomon, who calls that access to a “24/7 flow of information of new styles coming out” a “hive-mind mentality.”

He says that ironically, it reinvigorates the importance of shopping partners, and looking toward the future, brick-and-mortar ships need to provide incentives for buyers to come in. “Ten years from now, it would be possible to go to Saks Fifth Avenue, pick up dresses and feel them,” says Solomon. “But you actually never left your bedroom, and you can still be able to do it with other people” in a virtual network.

In one form or another, shopping partners are sticking around. “When I do end up shopping, it’s probably because somebody asked me to go with them,” says Karen Huynh, a front desk agent at a hotel. “I go because I feel like it’s a form of intimacy; it’s a way to bond with somebody. If they’re personally asking me to go shopping with them, that means they value my time and opinion. I think for a lot of people, shopping is another way to bond and form a deeper connection, just another activity to do.”