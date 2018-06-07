Is Soccer Cool?

Racked is no longer publishing. Thank you to everyone who read our work over the years. The archives will remain available here; for new stories, head over to Vox.com, where our staff is covering consumer culture for The Goods by Vox. You can also see what we’re up to by signing up here.

The World Cup is coming, and it’s going to be huge. Between June 14 and July 15, nearly half the world’s total population will watch the largest sporting event on the planet. That means many things: goals, celebrations, beer, flag waving, Will Smith anthems.

It also means an invasion of collaborations and soccer-themed fashion from your favorite brands. So. Many. Brands. Louis Vuitton launched a series of duffels and backpacks based on the hexagonal panel pattern of soccer balls. (There’s also a carrying case specifically for your World Cup trophy. Because always be prepared?) Pepsi partnered with Boohoo, BoohooMan, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era, and Anteater on “a global capsule fashion collection centered around football.” Perhaps the company hopes fans will wear a red, white, and blue crop top or graphic tee into the World Cup stadiums, guerrilla marketing at the Coca-Cola-sponsored event.

The Swedish brand Acne released a soccer line, too: It’s called “fotbollsklubb.” The $60 classic whistles are out of stock, but you can still get a $220 pair of unisex shorts (complete with fake football club emblem and jersey number) in ruby red or a $390 chocolate brown logo sweatshirt. Not to be outdone, Virgil Abloh and Nike created a Nike x Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh soccer collection. It’s not available to the public until the start of the tournament (and even then, good freaking luck), but the line was already gifted to the Boylan Catholic High School soccer team, which once counted Abloh as a player. German soccer star Jerome Boateng also got some gear from the designer.

The marriage of fashion and football is not new — hi, young Becks in a sarong — but it gets supercharged every four years due to the World Cup’s prominence. In 2018, the collabs and campaigns are growing in number and ambition, fueled by the growth of the sport in the United States, which tripled in popularity in the past decade. Every day, another company or three announce their soccer-themed entrance into the marketplace. Jesus L. Messi, this stuff is everywhere.

Which leads to a question: Why? Is this all just a cynical ploy designed to capitalize on the world’s biggest event, or is there something innate about the sport that inherently lends itself to fashion? Basically, is soccer cool?

There’s an idea, championed by experts who want to give Ted talks, that soccer, as the planet’s most popular sport, explains the world. Brash stereotypes about the bullheaded English, the creative Brazilians, the industrious Japanese, the stylish Nigerians, and more might have been believed at one point, but they fall apart in today’s globalized marketplace where the best players follow the money to the biggest and richest teams in Europe.

These clubs export their brands back to the countries their players come from, trying (and succeeding) to grow into international marketing behemoths. Suddenly, a Manchester United jersey isn’t a symbol of a working-class city; it’s a cultural signifier of something much larger, something much more worldly. The players bring their different backgrounds, styles, and stories to the clubs, infusing them with a heretofore-unknown vibrancy. An argument can be made that this mix has made the sport as it now exists cool.

Simon Doonan — the Barneys creative ambassador whose forthcoming book Soccer Style traces the fashion, culture, and influence of the sport — has a different take. For Doonan, the cool factor of soccer stems not from the players, but from the sport’s fans; those style cues include sleek silhouettes, tapered pant legs, and designs rooted in history and nostalgia.

Sure, his book features pictures of soccer players looking damn fine, like French legend Thierry Henry reclining on a chair in an inch-perfect suit and Japanese icon Hidetoshi Nakata being the coolest hipster on the planet. (Not for nothing, soccer players, unlike most other elite athletes, trend toward normal sizes.) But really, it’s the billions of fans who steer the game and its off-field stylistic innovations.

Doonan specifically points to the British mods who perfected the well-fitting, casual look that filters through fashion today. “They wanted to look neat, quaint, clean, tidy, so they developed this obsessive, nutty way of dressing which you saw in the ’60s among the fans. I can see bits of it today,” he said at a recent panel, noting that designers like Paul Smith looked to this group for influence. “The fan style is much more influential than somebody buying a bunch of Barcelona shirts and making them into a ball gown. That happens. It’s really creative and fun. But the fan style thing, I cannot think of a design house that has not been influenced by that.”

While the players might be the most visible examples of soccer style because they are the ones on the pitch and in the magazines, there’s something to this idea of collective fandom actually driving the aesthetic. “Soccer, more than any other sport, has a culture that is tangible, deep, and rich,” posits Aaron Dolores, founder of Black Arrow, a lifestyle brand that focuses on the intersection of soccer and black culture. “That’s going to continue to move it more than big budgets, television, Budweiser, and NBC. Soccer has a culture that ties into something much deeper than the sport. That brings out something that’s cool.”

This culture takes many forms and manifests itself in many ways. One is the jerseys people choose to wear, how the uniform of a specific player or team can say something about the wearer, but only to those in the know. When I spoke with Dolores by phone, he told me he was wearing a Romelu Lukaku Belgium jersey. He liked that Lukaku, who was born in Belgium to Congolese parents, has a connection to the African diaspora; the jersey lets Dolores rep “a black guy playing for a traditionally white country.”

On the one hand, it’s just a shirt. On the other, it’s also a statement to those who understand the history and context of the sport. Black Arrow put together a World Cup jersey lookbook and held the Kit Classic, an event where fans wore their freshest uniforms, everything from Haiti and Argentina jerseys to limited-edition Mexico kits. (One suspects those Nigeria jerseys that sold out in 15 minutes would have fit in nicely at this meetup.)

Still, for some, the appeal is simply about the aesthetics of the sport. Take the indie brand Bumpy Pitch as an example. Some of the company’s best-selling T-shirts, the ones that catch on beyond the soccer sphere, are for teams like the Brooklyn Wanderers, the Fall River Marksmen, and Bethlehem Steel that no longer exist. The vintage look and retro feel are the draw; soccer is secondary. “People buy it because they like the design,” Bumpy Pitch co-founder Ben Hooper says. “It’s only later that they find it has a soccer angle to it.” Other brands like Who Are Ya and Homage sell shirts with a similar aesthetic, as do actual teams including Kingston, New York’s Stockade FC, and Detroit FC.

An attempt to capitalize on the increasing coolness of soccer isn’t just a plan for smaller companies and teams. In recent years, Adidas and Nike, the two biggest soccer brands in the world, have tried to instill more off-duty style into their soccer lines. The offerings focus on the field, of course, but, increasingly, off it as well. “Our product assortment offers all customers need to, one, perform at the highest level on the pitch, and two, have a unique style on the streets with soccer-inspired products,” says Marc Lingenhoff, director of global sales for Adidas Soccer.

He cites an item like the Tiro training pant, which has a tapered leg allowing “the consumer to show off their footwear,” as one example, while also pointing to collaborations with Kith and Gosha Rubchinskiy. Adidas launched the Tango line to address the street soccer culture in the US market; it includes items such as a $45 terry jersey, a $100 Pogba tee named for French star Paul Pogba, and, for some reason, a $75 Atlanta United FC coach jacket.

What’s missing from the mix is a midsize brand, something that marries the culture and cachet of the sport, that exists in the space between vintage-style T-shirts and Louis Vuitton luggage but doesn’t have a Nike swoosh. Soccer needs a company that fills the space Rapha does for cycling and Tracksmith does for running.

These brands succeeded because they realized consumers wanted high-performance apparel that wouldn’t look out of place at a bar for a post-bike or run pint. The concept is relatively straightforward: fresh gear that signifies the wearer is part of something bigger before, during, and after a Saturday morning pickup game. A few companies have tried, but none have managed to break through on a large enough scale in the States (or abroad, it’s worth noting, where the appetite for soccer is much more significant).

Perhaps the key is to appeal to the least cool part of the American soccer landscape: the soccer mom. The stereotype of a minivan-driving, orange slice-toting middle-aged woman is likely the single most indelible image of the sport in this country. That’s not going to change, at least not for decades. “The soccer mom is always going to be part of the lexicon of soccer in America,” says Bumpy Pitch’s Hooper. “How do you take that and make it cool? I don’t know the answer. But if you could flip that and do some really dope shit, it would be really cool.”

But the contours may be shifting on their own. While the soccer mom (and dad) stereotype won’t change, the actual people on the sidelines of youth soccer games around the country look different than they did 20 years ago. A generation raised in the 1980s and ’90s, growing up with access to the coolness of European soccer and its culture on television and the internet, is starting to have kids of their own. The music soundtracking games is different. The tattoos are more plentiful. The clothes off the field and the uniforms on it are better. It’s not hard to see a company with the right mix of fashion and function filling a void in the market.

As always, follow the cool and you’ll find the money.